Penguins Prospect Will Horcoff Tied For First In NCAA In Points After Another Stellar Game

The early returns of the Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 NHL Draft class continue to be very strong.

A lot of the prospects they picked continue to have great 2025-26 seasons, especially Will Horcoff. Horcoff was one of three players picked by the Penguins in the first round and has been a revelation for the University of Michigan this year.

Horcoff spent most of last season with the United States National Development Program before joining Michigan later in the season. He played in 28 games for the NTDP, finishing with eight goals and 14 points. He then joined Michigan for 18 games and racked up four goals and 10 points.

That experience has helped him fully breakout with Michigan this year, already compiling 18 goals and 26 points in just 18 games. He has been a goalscoring machine and recorded two more goals on Saturday, including the overtime winner against Harvard. He showed a little bit of patience before firing the puck home and even celebrated right in front of the Harvard bench.

Horcoff leads the entire NCAA in goals and is also tied for first in points with Max Plante, Michael Hage (his teammate), and T.J. Hughes (another teammate). His release is outrageous, and it continues to fool each goaltender he faces.

The fact that he's doing this at 18 should also not be discounted. He's playing against upperclassmen regularly and has been one of the best players in the country.

Now that this weekend's games are done, Horcoff will try to carry that momentum into next weekend when Michigan takes on Michigan State. The first game will be on Dec. 5 and the second will be on Dec. 6.

