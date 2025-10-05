Penguins Prospects Shine On Saturday Night

Two Pittsburgh Penguins prospects had a great Saturday night for their respective college teams.

Will Horcoff, one of three players the Penguins selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, scored two goals in Michigan's 7-0 win over Mercyhurst. It was Michigan's second-straight win over Mercyhurst after winning by 10 goals on Friday, 11-1.

Horcoff lit up Mercyhurst in both games, combining for five goals. Horcoff opened the scoring during Saturday's game, deflecting a puck home in front of the net. It came during a power play opportunity.

He scored his second goal of the night in the third period and is riding a ton of momentum going into next weekend's games against Providence.

Penguins prospect Cruz Lucius also got on the score sheet on Saturday when Arizona State took on Penn State. Lucius, who is in his second season at Arizona State, got the puck in front of the net before going to his backhand for a great finish.

This goal gave Arizona State a 2-0 lead before Penn State came back to win, thanks to a game-winning goal from Gavin McKenna. McKenna scored off a one-timer with less than two minutes left in the third period.

Lucius and Horcoff are two of several prospects that the Penguins' organization will be tracking during the 2025-26 season.

