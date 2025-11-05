Penguins Provide Injury Updates On Three Key Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without three of their regular players for the next little while.

The Penguins announced on Wednesday that forward Justin Brazeau, who has been one of their best players to start the season, will be out for at least four weeks due to an upper-body injury. He has missed the last two games due to the injury.

Forward Noel Acciari and goaltender Tristan Jarry will be out for at least three weeks after both got banged up on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Acciari left the game early, while Jarry started the entire game in goal. Acciari is dealing with an upper-body injury, while Jarry has a lower-body injury.

Brazeau has compiled six goals and 12 points in 12 games, while Acciari has compiled three points (all assists) in 12 games.

Jarry has won five of his seven starts this season and has recorded a 2.60 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

The Penguins announced on Monday that they had recalled goaltender Sergei Murashov, forward Danton Heinen, and defenseman Ryan Graves from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. They also reassigned Owen Pickering back to WBS.

