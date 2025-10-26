Penguins Recall Ville Koivunen From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled one of their top prospects from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

After starting the season with the Penguins, Koivunen was sent down to WBS as part of a numbers game, but has found his way back after dominating the AHL and helping WBS start the season with a perfect 7-0-0 record. Koivunen compiled four goals and 11 points in six games before he was recalled on Sunday.

He's back up after the Penguins announced on Sunday that forward Rickard Rakell will be out for the next six to eight weeks. Rakell underwent successful surgery on his left hand after a puck hit that hand during Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rakell went right to the bench and down the tunnel before the Penguins announced that he wouldn't be returning to the game.

The Penguins will welcome Koivunen's playmaking ability, and based on the lines during Sunday's practice, he may start on the third line with Ben Kindel and Tommy Novak. Kindel and Koivunen had some good chemistry together during training camp and have also looked solid together in limited minutes during the regular season.

They could do some real damage together alongside Novak, who is also starting to heat up over the last few games.

The Penguins will play the St. Louis Blues on Monday before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Tuesday.

