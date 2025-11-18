Penguins' Top Pairing Among Leaders In Key Defensive Metric

Parker Wotherspoon and Erik Karlsson have been on the top defensive pairing for the Pittsburgh Penguins since the 2025-26 NHL season started in October.

They started getting reps together during training camp in September, and it was evident pretty quickly that the two had serious chemistry. They feed off one another super well, and so far this season, they have been one of the best defensive pairs in terms of lowest goals against per 60.

According to MoneyPuck, among defensive pairs that have played at least 150 minutes together, the Wotherspoon-Karlsson pairing ranks fifth in the NHL in goals against per 60 with 1.4. The duo is shutting things down in their own zone and not giving the opposition much of anything on offense.

Wotherspoon was signed to a two-year contract by Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas in July and the early returns have been fantastic. Not only has he brought a little offense, but he's done a great job preventing scoring chances.

Karlsson looks rejuvenated under new head coach Dan Muse and is playing his best hockey as a Penguin, which is saying something after he ranked tied for fifth in 5v5 points among all NHL defensemen last year with 33. He has already compiled one goal and 13 points in 19 games.

Both Karlsson and Wotherspoon are a big part of the Penguins' 10-5-4 start, and if they keep it up, the team will have a decent shot at returning to the playoffs this year.

