Penguins' Top Forward Prospect Recalled From AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a flurry of roster moves to start the week on Monday.

They recalled forward prospect Tristan Broz from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while sending Philip Tomasino to WBS. They also assigned Harrison Brunicke and Jack St. Ivany to WBS for conditioning purposes.

This is a well-deserved recall for Broz, considering how great he's been to start the year. He's been a big part of the team's 13-4-1 start, scoring eight goals and recording 13 points in 18 games. Since the start of last season, no player on WBS has scored more than Broz (27 goals).

Broz was really close to making the NHL roster out of training camp before he was sent down right before the season started. It was clear that he wasn't far off from making his NHL debut, and now he'll be given his shot with a team that could use more depth scoring.

There's a good chance he makes his NHL debut this Wednesday when the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres in their annual Thanksgiving Eve game.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!