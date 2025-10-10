Penguins Unveil New Alternate Jerseys For 2025-26 Season

After weeks of hints and teases, the Pittsburgh Penguins finally revealed their new third jerseys.

L.A. Kings-style, the Penguins took to the ice for their home opener Thursday against the New York Islanders in their brand-new gold jerseys. Like the Kings, the Penguins dropped the jerseys simply by wearing them as a slight surprise during game action.

The Penguins teased debuting the new threads during the home opener in social media posts on Oct. 7.

With the theme, "A legacy stitched in gold," the Penguins opted to go with the all-gold uniforms and black trim to pay homage to the rich sports history of the city. The uniforms include a shoulder patch design that has three waves to represent the three rivers that converge in Pittsburgh - the Monongahela, Allegheny, and Ohio - as well as an igloo to represent the old Civic Arena, which was given the nickname "The Igloo" when the Penguins called it their home from 1967 to 2010.

The jersey also features a loop label with a bridge on it, as Pittsburgh is known as the "City of Bridges" for its 297-plus bridges within city limits.

Pittsburgh will don the alternate sweaters for 11 home games this season - including the home opener - the next of which is Nov. 6 against the Washington Capitals.

On A Night Of Firsts, Penguins Defeat Islanders, 4-3