Penguins Waive Veteran Defenseman After Jarry Trade

When the Pittsburgh Penguins traded goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday morning, the deal caused a ripple effect for the rest of the roster.

And one veteran Penguins' defenseman is a casualty of that.

Right defenseman Matt Dumba - acquired along with a second-round draft pick this summer from the Dallas Stars - was designated non-roster Friday for the purpose of being put on waivers by the Penguins, it was announced by the team. The move comes in direct correspondence to the Jarry trade, which brought back goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick.

Dumba, 31, was a frequent healthy scratch for the Penguins this season and appeared in only 11 games. He has registered a goal and three points to go along with a minus-5, and he is expected to be optioned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) if he clears waivers Saturday in order to make room for Kulak.

The veteran blueliner is in year two of a two-year contract that pays him $3.75 million annually.

