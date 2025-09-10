Pierre McGuire Will Be Featured On Penguins Radio Broadcasts This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins Radio Network made a big announcement on Wednesday.

Pierre McGuire, who was the lead color commentator for the NHL on NBC when NBC had the U.S. television rights, will join Paul Steigerwald and Brian Metzer for pre-game and post-game coverage of 41 games during the regular season.

He will also appear on some episodes of Penguins Live Weekly.

McGuire is a former scout and assistant coach of the Penguins. He worked with the team during the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons before moving on to the Hartford Whalers.

He was also a finalist for the Penguins' general manager job in 2014 before it ultimately went to Jim Rutherford, who helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

The Penguins will open the 2025-26 season against the New York Rangers inside Madison Square Garden on October 7.

