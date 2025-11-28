Pittsburgh Penguins At Columbus Blue Jackets Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will return to action on Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this year after the Blue Jackets beat the Penguins in a shootout on Oct. 25. The Penguins came back from two goals behind in the third period to salvage a point, but weren't able to secure the extra one.

The Penguins are coming off a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, which snapped a two-game losing streak from last weekend. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday and have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Like the Penguins, they are in desperate need of points.

Kirill Marchenko won't be available for the Blue Jackets in this contest as he's currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury. It's a big loss, since he's been one of their best players this year, compiling eight goals and 22 points in 22 games. His 22 points are tied for the team lead with Zach Werenski.

Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason confirmed after Friday's morning skate that Jet Greaves will start in goal. Greaves has appeared in 15 games this year, compiling a .905 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average.

The Penguins didn't do line rushes during the morning skate, but head coach Dan Muse confirmed after the skate that Benjamin Kindel will return to the lineup after being healthy scratched on Wednesday.

Tristan Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice and will make his second-straight start.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!