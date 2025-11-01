Penguins Forward Prospect Starts Skating in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect Rutger McGroarty has been out with an undisclosed injury since mid-September.

Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas told reporters before training camp that McGroarty would be out indefinitely with the injury. Since then, he has been rehabbing, and part of the rehab involved skating at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

After skating before some of the Penguins' practices, he made his way to Wilkes-Barre this week for the next stage of his rehab. Dubas told Josh Getzoff on the GM Show on October 22 that McGroarty will make his 2025-26 debut in WBS. The Penguins want to get him some game reps in the AHL before potentially calling him up later in the year.

WBS head coach Kirk MacDonald told Inside AHL Hockey's Tony Androckitis this week that McGroarty will be on the ice with the rest of the WBS players moving forward.

"I'm not quite sure on game action. He's in town now. He's going to skate tomorrow & be on the ice with the guys going forward," MacDonald told Androckitis. "When we get him back in the lineup remains to be seen."

McGroarty played in 60 games for WBS last year, finishing with 14 goals and 39 points. His play earned him a second NHL stint at the end of the season, and he scored his first NHL goal on April 3 against the St. Louis Blues.

The WBS Penguins are 8-1-0 after defeating the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night.

