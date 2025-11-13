Rafael Harvey-Pinard Helps WBS Beat Bridgeport In Shootout On Wednesday

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins won their second game in a row on Wednesday.

After beating the Utica Comets on Saturday, they beat the Bridgeport Islanders 5-4 in a shootout. Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored the game-winning goal in a shootout with a nice move. He came in with a lot of speed and made a nice deke on the Bridgeport goaltender. He went forehand, then backhand.

Take a look:

Harvey-Pinard was signed by Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas during the offseason and was with the team during training camp before he was reassigned to WBS. He has played in 12 games, scoring two goals and recording five points.

It looked like Sam Poulin was going to be the hero after making it 4-3 with 3:11 to go in the third period until Bridgeport tied it with less than a minute left. It set the stage for Harvey-Pinard's shootout winner in the fifth round.

This win got the WBS Penguins to 10-3-1, which is good for 21 points. They're in first place in the Atlantic Division, but each team behind them has at least one game in hand on them.

WBS will play Bridgeport again on Friday.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!