Red Wings at Penguins Preseason Preview: Penguins Looking For First Preseason WIn

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be back in action on Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings for their third game of the preseason.

They're still looking for their first win after dropping their first two preseason games against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. They fell to the Canadiens in a shootout before losing to the Blue Jackets in regulation.

Both of those games featured a good mix of young and veteran players for the Penguins, and Friday's will be no different. There will be plenty of both in this contest, including Filip Hallander, Tommy Novak, Blake Lizotte, Philip Tomasino, Connor Dewar, Valtteri Puustinen, Aidan McDonough, Aaron Huglen, and Sam Poulin.

Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs will split Friday's game in net for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh native John Gibson will start in goal for the Red Wings after they acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks in the offseason. Gibson will play the first half of the game before Michal Postava takes over for the second half.

Here's the full Red Wings lineup for tonight:

Friday's game will start at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can watch it via a livestream on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or they can listen to it on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!