Report: NHL Players To Receive 'Jock Tax' Refunds From Pittsburgh

Visiting NHL players who have played games in the city of Pittsburgh since 2005 will soon be getting a tad bit richer.

According to a report by NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has deemed the 3 percent Pa. Usage Fee unconstitutional. The Pa. Usage Fee is a type of "jock tax" - a common tax assessed to visitors of a city who earn income while they're in it.

In Pittsburgh's case, the city had assessed a 3 percent tax to non-resident athletes and entertainers who performed at public stadiums. According to WTAE Pittsburgh, the tax has contributed to more than $2.6 million in city revenue in just the year 2025, highlighting the scale of the expected annual revenue lost for Pittsburgh - and the expectation that the deficit will be will be passed on to residents.

Among the appellees were the NHL Player's Association, New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri, and former Pittsburgh Penguin Scott Wilson. According to Seravalli's report, refunds will be assessed to visiting players who paid the tax for every road game in Pittsburgh.

