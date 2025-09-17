Report: Penguins Signing Two Players To Professional Tryout Contracts

There's going to be even more competition when the Pittsburgh Penguins training camp gets underway on Thursday.

According to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, the Penguins are bringing forwards Robby Fabbri and Brett Murray to training camp on professional tryout contracts.

Fabbri spent the 2024-25 season with the Anaheim Ducks but was limited to 44 games, finishing with eight goals and 16 points. He has six double-digit goal seasons during his career and scored 18 goals and compiled 32 points during the 2023-24 season with the Detroit Red Wings.

His best individual season came in 2015-16 when he was a member of the St. Louis Blues, finishing with 18 goals and 37 points in 72 games. When healthy, he's a good depth player, but has been banged up a lot during his career.

Murray has spent his entire pro career with the Buffalo Sabres organization and has compiled two goals and six points in 26 NHL games. He has played in 325 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and has 100 goals and 206 points.

The first practice of Penguins training camp will start at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Each practice is free and open to the public.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!