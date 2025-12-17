Report: Penguins Sold To New Ownership Group

It appears the Pittsburgh Penguins are about to be officially sold again.

According to Frank Seravalli, Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Penguins, has reached a deal with the Chicago-based Hoffmann family, led by David Hoffmann, to buy the team. FSG has been in control of the Penguins since 2021 when they bought the team from Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.

An official announcement of the sale is expected in the coming days. ESPN's Emily Kaplan and The Athletic's Josh Yohe confirmed Seravalli's report later in the afternoon.

The Hoffmann family has at least some history with hockey since it owns the ECHL's Florida Everblades. The Everblades won three-straight Kelly Cup titles (2022, 2023, and 2024) under the Hoffmann family.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the sale price is expected to be $1.7 billion. We'll see if Lemieux has a bigger role, since he's been around PPG Paints Arena a bit more recently.

