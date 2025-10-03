Sabres At Penguins Preseason Preview: Young Players Making One Final Push

The Pittsburgh Penguins will conclude the preseason against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night inside PPG Paints Arena.

This will be the second preseason game between the two teams after the Penguins won in Buffalo on Wednesday, 5-3. Filip Hallander, Tristan Broz, Matt Dumba, Ville Koivunen, and Avery Hayes scored for the Penguins.

Friday's lineup will feature a more experienced "A squad" for the Penguins, as the regular season is just a few days away. The coaching staff and management want to get the regulars some reps, while also seeing if some of the younger players (hello Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke) can make one last big push for a full-time spot.

The Penguins have 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goaltenders listed for this game, but not everyone will play. There was an optional morning skate on Friday, but no line rushes, so it's anyone's guess as to which forwards and defensemen will be healthy scratches.

In goal, head coach Dan Muse announced after the morning skate that Tristan Jarry would play the first half of the game before Sergei Murashov replaces him for the second half.

Like Wednesday's game, the Sabres will have some of their NHL regulars in the lineup for this game, including Josh Norris, Jason Zucker, Jack Quinn, Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, and Bowen Byram.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and fans in the Pittsburgh region can watch the contest on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ or listen to it on the Penguins' flagship station, 105.9 'The X.'

