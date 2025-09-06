Sidney Crosby Ready for Fast-Paced 2026 Olympics After Four Nations Success

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby guided Team Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off title earlier this year and loved the pace of that tournament.

Crosby spoke at the Team Canada Olympic Orientation last week on August 28 and noted how fast that quick tournament was. He also thinks the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will be just as fast.

"If it's anything like Four Nations, it's going to be fast," Crosby told the media.

Crosby will captain Team Canada again for these Olympic Games and will try to win his third Olympic Gold when the hockey tournament gets underway next February. It will be his first Olympics since 2014. Heck, it'll be the first time the NHL has returned to the Olympics since 2014.

Canada will once again be stacked for these Olympics, especially up front and on the backend. Crosby will get to be teammates with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Mitch Marner, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Shea Theodore, and many more. This team will be the favorite heading into the tournament, but it won't come easy, especially with the United States, Finland, and Sweden being back in the fold.

Latvia, Germany, Czechia, and Switzerland are a few of the other teams that will be also be participating in this event.

The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament will run from February 11-22.

