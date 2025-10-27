St. Louis Blues At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to put Saturday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets behind them on Monday when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

This is a Blues team that is getting dreadful goaltending and is also banged up. They won't have top forwards Robert Thomas or Jake Neighbours in this game, after head coach Jim Montgomery told the media that they are day-to-day. Neighbours leads the team in scoring with seven points, and Thomas is tied for second with six points. The Blues are also fresh off blowing a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and have allowed 13 goals in their last two games.

The Penguins are also set to make some lineup changes after Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Ville Koivunen will be slotting in for Rickard Rakell after Rakell had surgery on his left hand on Sunday. The top six winger is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks with the injury. Koivunen is back up from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after compiling four goals and 11 points in six games.

Fellow top prospects Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke are also expected to slot back into the lineup after being healthy scratches on Saturday. Kindel was centering the third line during Sunday's practice, while Brunicke was on the third defensive pairing with Matt Dumba.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse spoke to reporters after Monday's morning skate and confirmed that Tristan Jarry will start in goal. Jarry and Silovs continue to rotate starts as a 1A-1B duo.

Puck drop for this contest will be at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

