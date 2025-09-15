'This Is Where I Want To Be': Sidney Crosby Reaffirms Commitment To Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made it clear on Monday that he is sick and tired of the trade rumors surrounding him.

Crosby took some time to meet with local reporters while he was delivering season tickets to fans and confirmed that he wants to be a Penguin. It comes after Pat Brisson, his longtime agent, made some comments to the national media about Crosby's future last week.

"I don't take those rumors or some of those things lightly. Like I said, this is where I want to be," Crosby told reporters. "It's a special place, and it's something that is hard to put it all in a soundbite, but it means a lot."

Crosby has been a Penguin his entire career since he was drafted first overall in the 2005 NHL Draft and doesn't want that to change. He's heading into his 21st NHL season this year and is focused on winning, despite the team being in a rebuild.

It's the way he's wired, having helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cups during his playing career and having appeared in four Stanley Cup Finals and five Eastern Conference Finals.

The Penguins will open training camp this Thursday, and Crosby will obviously be there with the rest of his teammates as they get set for the regular season. The Penguins will open the regular season against the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden on October 7.

