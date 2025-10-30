Top Penguins' Prospect Involved In Major CHL Trade

A Pittsburgh Penguins prospect was involved in a blockbuster trade in the WHL on Thursday.

Defenseman Peyton Kettles was acquired by the Kelowna Rockets from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for defenseman Jackson Gillespie and five WHL draft picks. The five drafts are a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2029 fourth-round pick.

Kettles was selected by the Penguins in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft and was in his third season with the Broncos before he got traded. He has compiled a goal and two points in two games after finishing the 2024-25 season with five goals and 14 points in 53 games.

The Rockets paid quite a price to get Kettles, and hope he is a great fit for the rest of the season.

