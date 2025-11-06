Washington Capitals At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to snap their two-game skid when they welcome the Washington Capitals to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

The Penguins had everything going for them through two periods against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, only to throw it all away in the third period. The Penguins had a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame and didn't even get a point out of the game.

Meanwhile, the Capitals snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin made more history, becoming the first player in NHL history to score 900 goals. Goaltender Logan Thompson finished the game with a .958 save percentage and has been one of the best goaltenders in the league to start the year.

Because Thompson played on Wednesday, he'll likely have the night off on Thursday, which would pave the way for Charlie Lindgren to start. Lindgren has struggled to start the year, compiling a 3.47 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage.

Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins after having the night off on Monday. A lot of fans were hoping to see Sergei Murashov make his NHL debut after he was called up on Tuesday, but the Penguins are taking their time and easing him in. He got called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve.

Murashov will likely get one of the two games this weekend since the Penguins have a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.

The Penguins have yet to make a decision on Harrison Brunicke for the rest of the season, but he appears to be a healthy scratch for this game. Ryan Graves and Connor Clifton appear to be returning to the lineup. Joona Koppanen also appears to be playing after he was called up from WBS on Thursday.

Ben Kindel will replace Filip Hallander on the top line since Hallander is day-to-day with an injury. Kindel has been one of the Penguins' best players to start the season and is coming off his first two-goal game on Monday.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!