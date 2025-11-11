WBS Penguins Sign Goaltender To PTO

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins have made a small move to shore up their depth.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins' AHL affiliate inked goaltender Jaxon Castor to a paid tryout (PTO) contract.

Castor, 28, has spent parts of the last three seasons in the Penguins' organization. He started with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL in 2023-24, when he appeared in 16 games and went 10-4-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. He returned to Wheeling in 14 appearances last season and struggled a bit, putting up a 3.65 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage.

He appeared in just one game for WBS last season and is back in Wheeling this season, where he's played two games and has a 2.38 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

A product of the USHL program, Castor spent four seasons with St. Cloud State from 2019-23 before ending the 2022-23 season with the Florida Everblades.

Castor's PTO could be an indication that the Pittsburgh Penguins took one of Filip Larsson, Taylor Gauthier, or Maxim Pavlenko with them to Stockholm, Sweden for the NHL's Global Series, which will come in the form of Friday and Sunday matchups against the Nashville Predators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Pittsburgh and Nashville can carry three goaltenders on the trip, so it's likely that the Penguins took one of the other three goaltenders with them. No official announcement has yet been made by the team.

