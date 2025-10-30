WBS Penguins Undefeated Season Comes To An End On Wednesday

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins won their first seven games of the 2025-26 AHL season before their winning streak got snapped on Wednesday.

They hosted the 6-0 Providence Bruins, who beat them 3-1 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Providence scored the first two goals of the game in the second period before Valtteri Puustinen cut the deficit in half with a shot past Michael DiPietro. Providence restored its two-goal lead later in the period before holding on to win.

WBS outshot Providence 13-5 in the second period and 26-16 overall, but wasn't able to solve DiPietro in this contest. WBS goaltender Sergei Murashov suffered his first loss of the season, but still has a 1.68 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage to start the year.

Murashov has been lighting it up, leading to him being named the the AHL Player of the Week last week.

Despite the loss, this is still a WBS team that can be a contender for the Calder Cup this year. A lot of players are off to great starts, including Murashov, Danton Heinen, Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz, and Atley Calvert.

WBS will be back in action on Friday against the Bridgeport Islanders.

