Which Prospects Could Make Their NHL Debut With The Penguins Next Season?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lot of veteran players on the team heading into the 2025-26 season, but they still have some young players pushing for more playing time.

Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen got a taste of NHL action last season and looked the part in their short sample sizes. McGroarty made his NHL debut early in the season before developing more in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and then came up with Koivunen at the end of the season. As long as they have good camps, they'll likely be on the roster to start the season.

Filip Hallander is coming back from the SHL after spending two seasons in that league. He finished second in goals and points in the entire SHL last year and will also be given every opportunity to make the full-time roster. He has played in three games at the NHL level with the Penguins, but spent most of his time in WBS before heading to the SHL after the 2022-23 season.

There will be other young players who make strong pushes in training camp, but may not be ready to make the roster and their NHL debut yet. Let's take a look at some of the players that may fit into that category.

Tristan Broz

Broz made his regular-season debut with the WBS Penguins last season after turning pro. It came after he spent the previous three seasons in college hockey and helped the University of Denver win the Frozen Four during the 2023-24 season. He scored the game-winning goal against Boston in the Frozen Four to send Denver to the National Championship Game.

Broz finished the 2024-25 season with 19 goals and 37 points in 59 games, and one goal and three points in two playoff games. He was able to utilize his shot and vision throughout the season and was one of WBS's best players in the playoffs before bowing out to Lehigh Valley.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse may want to get a look at Broz if he keeps developing well during the upcoming season.

Emil Pieniniemi

Pieniniemi will make his WBS debut next season in his first professional season after spending the 2024-25 season with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs. It was his first OHL season, and he finished with 10 goals and 60 points in 60 games. His 60 points were sixth among defensemen in the OHL. He was also dynamite in the playoffs, compiling four goals and 10 points in 11 games. His offensive game took a significant step forward, and he's looking to carry it over into the AHL.

The left side of the Penguins' defense is still a primary concern heading into the season, but Pieniniemi isn't likely to be ready just yet. However, if he starts his pro career with a bang, there's a chance he could be a call-up option later in the year, especially if some injuries pop up on the back end.

Harrison Brunicke

This one is dependent on a couple of factors. Number one, he has to have an outstanding camp like he did last year, since there's a logjam on the right side right now. Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang will take up the bulk of the top four minutes, and Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba will compete for minutes on the bottom pairing. Brunicke will have to ensure that the coaching staff and management can't deny him at least a nine-game trial to start the year.

Number two, we need to determine if the NHL, NHLPA, and CHL can reach an agreement to allow one 19-year-old CHL player per NHL team to play in the AHL this season. The deal is set to start for the 2026-27 season, but the NHL and NHLPA are trying to negotiate an agreement with the CHL to push it up to this season. If that happens, Brunicke will have the chance to play in the AHL all season, instead of his junior team, the Kamloops Blazers, who aren't going to be any good this season.

Right now, his only options for the 2025-26 season are his junior team or the Penguins. Having the option to send Brunicke to the AHL, assuming an agreement can be reached, would be beneficial for his development. He's too good to play on his junior team, and it showed when he was healthy last season.

Brunicke has the potential to be a second-pairing defenseman on the Penguins if he hits his ceiling.

