Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Earns Big Win Over Lehigh Valley On Friday

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins continued their winning ways over Lehigh Valley on Friday night.

WBS defeated Lehigh Valley 6-2 and got contributions from all over the lineup. Aidan McDonough, Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz, Sam Poulin, Danton Heinen, and Atley Calvert all scored in the win. Sergei Murashov was also great in goal, stopping 34 of 36 shots.

Murashov has been lights out since the Pittsburgh Penguins sent him back to WBS, showing why he has a bright future in the organization. He made his NHL debut back on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings and played in four games before the Penguins sent him back. In those four games, he had a .913 save percentage and a 1.90 goals-against average.

He has played in 10 games for WBS this year, compiling a 1.73 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Heinen, McDonough, and Broz were named the three stars of the game. Heinen finished with a goal and an assist, McDonough had a goal and two assists, and Broz had a goal and an assist.

Broz made his NHL debut on Nov. 26 against the Buffalo Sabres before he was sent back to WBS a few days later. He was close to making the NHL roster out of training camp and was one of the final cuts. If he keeps up his strong play, it won't be long until he gets a second NHL look.

McDonough has also enjoyed a nice season, racking up four goals and 14 points in 21 games. It's his first season with the organization after he was signed over the summer.

Hayes now has six goals and 12 points in 16 games and could also get a call-up to the big squad later in the season. Like Broz, he was really close to making the NHL team out of camp.

WBS is now 16-5-1 and has 33 points through 22 games. They are in first place in the Atlantic Division, one point up on the Providence Bruins. WBS will be back in action on Saturday against the Hershey Bears, another top rival.

The game will start at 7 p.m. ET.

