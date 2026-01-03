World Juniors: Horcoff, Team USA Eliminated By Finland In Quarterfinals

There won't be a three-peat for Team USA at the World Juniors.

The United States took on Finland in the quarterfinals of the World Juniors on Friday night and lost 4-3 in overtime. Defenseman Cole Hutson gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead in the second period before Finland's Heikki Ruohonen tied it up at one. Hutson then got an assist on the second goal for Team USA, finding Cole Eiserman, who made no mistake.

Team USA took a 2-1 lead into the third period before Finland rattled off two quick goals in the second half of the third period to take a 3-2 lead. It looked like Finland was going to win the game in regulation, but Ryker Lee had other plans, tying the game at three with 1:33 left.

The game went to overtime and Arttu Vailila won it for Finland, sending the United States home.

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Will Horcoff finished the game with no points and finished the tournament with a goal and two points in five games. He'll now go back to Michigan, where he has 19 goals and 28 points. His 19 goals lead the entire NCAA.

