Can Penguins' Defenseman Bounce Back This Season?

Among the biggest holes on the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster this season is the one at left defense.

After losing Matt Grzelcyk to free agency this summer, the Penguins are limited on options for the top-four. They signed Parker Wotherspoon to a two-year, $2 million contract this summer, and they also brought in big defender Alexander Alexeyev on a one-year deal.

As far as those returning, Ryan Shea and Owen Pickering should be competing for a spot during training camp. And there is also Ryan Graves.

Graves, 30, signed a six-year, $27 million deal in the summer of 2023, and he was expected to play a big role in a revamped top-four that included the newly acquired Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, and Marcus Pettersson, who was traded to the Vancouver Canucks before the deadline last season.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Graves during his two-year tenure in Pittsburgh. He couldn't quite find his footing in a system focused heavily on blue line activation and driving offense in transition with two high-risk offensive defensemen in Karlsson and Letang. This left Graves to take on a shutdown role in the top-four, which didn't quite go to plan with either of the Penguins' offensive blueliners.

As a result, Graves has struggled to adapt, and he found himself in and out of the lineup last season. But, as tough as it has been at times for Graves so far as a Penguin, there may be some hope for a turnaround this season.

There will be a lot of storylines to be on the lookout for this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

For one - again - the left side is wide open. Wotherspoon figures to take on one of the top-four roles, but there are still two other spots to fill. Pickering is young and mostly unproven and will have to battle with Alexeyev, Graves, and Shea for both a roster spot and playing time, Alexeyev is in the same category, and Shea is best-suited for a bottom-pairing role.

He will also have an opportunity to work with a brand new coaching staff under head coach Dan Muse and assistant coach Mike Stothers, who will oversee the defensive unit. Perhaps Muse and Stothers will be able to unlock what has been missing in Graves's game since his time as a New Jersey Devil, when - in 2023-24, leading up to his signing with the Penguins - he registered eight goals and 26 points as well as managed a whopping plus-34 in 78 games.

A modified system more focused on defensive structure is also a possibility, as the Penguins want to become a more responsible team with and without the puck.

With all of that in mind, Graves has an opportunity to reestablish himself this season, help his team, and prove he is able to slot back into consistent ice time and top-four minutes.

