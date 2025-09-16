Could This Penguins' Prospect Crack The NHL Roster Out Of Camp?

When looking back at the past three prospects challenges for the Pittsburgh Penguins - all of which they have won - there is a common denominator.

And his name is Avery Hayes.

Hayes, 22, continues to impress the organization after being signed to a two-year AHL contract prior to the 2023-24 season. Undrafted, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound right wing registered 23 goals and 42 points in 60 AHL games last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), which earned him a two-year entry-level contract with the Penguins this offseason.

And he's been the standout at the past three Prospects Challenges for the Penguins, which includes four goals in three games this time around.

“I always believed in myself. I always had kind of that confidence about myself," Hayes told Penguins' team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. "But it’s just nice knowing I'm going to be here for a couple more years, hopefully longer."

And if Hayes keeps up what he's doing, his NHL future may not be too far away.

It will certainly be an uphill climb for Hayes to make the NHL roster out of training camp, as there will be a lot of young and veteran forwards competing for few spots on the roster. Forwards like Ville Koivunen, Tristan Broz, Filip Hallander, and Rutger McGroarty - currently on the shelf with an undisclosed injury - will also be vying for the same spots.

But - despite being a bit undersized - Hayes's all-around game makes him an intriguing player. He's good in all three zones, can play in all situations, and isn't afraid to drive the net. He's also a good forechecker.

Some - such as Jesse Marshall of Elite Prospects - have compared him to Penguins' top-six forward Bryan Rust, who has a similar skillset and work ethic, started as a fourth-liner at the NHL level, and worked his way up to the top line - and has now put together six straight seasons of 20 or more goals.

Hayes is certainly a player to watch during training camp this season. Even if he doesn't crack the NHL roster initially, don't be surprised to see him skating with the Penguins sometime this season.