Crosby Approaching Yet Another Career Milestone

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby - along with some other future Hall-of-Fame teammates - is at the point in his career where NHL milestones and all-time list-climbing is going to be a pretty regular thing.

And Crosby is approaching yet another major NHL milestone.

As of Monday, Crosby, 38, has 1,694 points, which puts him just six shy of the 1,700 mark. Assuming he gets there, he would become just the ninth player in NHL history to reach that mark.

And, after Crosby does reach the 1,700 point mark, there are a few players within the 1,700-point range that he will - more than likely - pass on the all-time list this season. Next up is Penguins' legend Mario Lemieux at 1,723 - who currently sits eighth all-time - and then Steve Yzerman at 1,755.

If Crosby reaches the point-per-game mark again this season, he should be lined up to meet Marcel Dionne's mark at 1,771. Crosby would need 84 points in 82 games to surpass Dionne, which would give him sole possession of sixth place on the NHL all-time points list.

Malkin Looking To Continue Hot Start This Week

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is looking to keep up his hot start to the season this week.

