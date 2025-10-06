Crosby Set To Tie Prestigious NHL Record This Season

By now, Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby approaching NHL records is a relatively regular occurrence.

And - this year - he is set to tie yet another.

At the dawn of the 2025-26 season, Crosby will tie Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman as the longest-tenured captain in NHL history. Yzerman holds the current record at 19, which is the number for both total seasons captained and seasons captained with one franchise.

Crosby, 38, was named captain of the Penguins on May 31, 2007 at 19 years, nine months, and 24 days old, which made him the youngest captain in NHL history at the time. Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers have since broken Crosby's previous record.

The future Hall-of-Fame center has led Pittsburgh to three Stanley Cup Championships and four Cup Final appearances. The Penguins made the postseason for 16 consecutive seasons from 2007-2022 under Crosby's captaincy, which is tied for the ninth-longest postseason streak in NHL history.

Behind Crosby as the longest-tenured active captains in the NHL are Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, who is entering his 16th consecutive season, and Landeskog, who is entering his 14th.

Everything You Need To Know About Captains Heading Into The 2025-26 Season

There aren’t many higher honors on a professional sports team than being the captain of a team. This article will be all about them, a rundown of current and past captains, where they come from, and interesting facts along the way.

