Crosby Ties Yzerman On Another NHL All-Time List

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby continues to surpass NHL all-time greats and chase records by the day.

And he tied yet another all-time great on yet another all-time list on Thursday.

With his assist on Evgeni Malkin's first-period power play goal against the New York Islanders, Crosby tied Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman for ninth on the NHL's all-time assists list with 1,063. Next up for Crosby would be Adam Oates at 1,079.

Crosby, 38, is also approaching another big record this season, as he is just 34 points shy of tying franchise legend Mario Lemieux for the Penguins' all-time lead in points at 1,723.

The longtime Penguins' captain already tied Yzerman for another NHL record this season, as Crosby became the longest-tenured captain in NHL history at 19 years.

