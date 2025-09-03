For One Penguins' Top Prospect, New AHL-CHL Rule Could Prove Crucial

On Tuesday, the NHL released its transition schedule for the new rules under the Collective Bargaining Agreement that is set to take full effect during the 2026-27 season.

But some of those changes will be occurring sooner.

According to PuckPedia, there are several new provisions that will take effect in 2025-26, which include a new playoff salary cap, changes to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), no deferred compensation, restrictions on paper loans, restrictions on second retention with traded contracts, and a “four recall” rule post-trade deadline. But there is one new provision that - although not finalized - could take effect this season and have a potentially large impact on the Pittsburgh Penguins and other NHL organizations.

The NHL and NHLPA are pushing to negotiate with the CHL for a new rule this season that would allow 19-year-old players to play in the AHL. Each organization would be limited to one 19-year-old junior player to be on loan to the AHL per season, and the rule will take effect in 2026-27 if not implemented this season.

As of now - according to PuckPedia - the negotiations have not yet started, but the NHL and NHLPA hopes to have the change take effect this season.

And if it does take effect, there is one Penguins’ prospect who could very much benefit.

What Is The Best Developmental Path For Top Prospect Harrison Brunicke In 2025-26?

For 19-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins ' defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke, it is only a matter of time.

19-year-old defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke impressed Penguins’ brass last year during training camp, as the 44th overall pick in 2024 nearly broke the NHL roster. Despite an injury setback last season - Brunicke missed two months of action after breaking his wrist in November, which also caused him to miss out on the World Junior Championship for Team Canada - he picked up right where his training camp left off with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), registering five goals and 30 points in 41 games.

His performance during his junior season - in addition to his performance during camp - led to an assignment to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) at the conclusion of Kamloops’ season. Although there were some growing pains in his first several AHL games, Brunicke showed he belonged, putting up two points in 10 games and a goal and two points in two playoff games for WBS.

Not only did Brunicke play in the AHL playoffs, he supplanted some veterans that had been with WBS the entire season - and he played in the top-four, too. It was enough to catch the eye of WBS head coach Kirk MacDonald, who had a lot to say about Brunicke’s growth in that short period of time.

“Huge,” MacDonald said. “Honestly, it was. Credit to him, he figured it out quick. Came in initially, and - you know, he had junior habits where you can just skate by people and hold on to the puck for a long time - I thought he did a really good job with the last couple of regular season games and the playoff stint. He was moving pucks quick, jumping into the rush… that goal he scored in the playoffs was outstanding. I thought his ability to kill plays, again… the less he does in certain areas, the more he accomplishes just by making a really good first pass, activating and jumping in the rush.

“We want our D to be aggressive in trying to create offense, but it doesn’t mean necessarily having to skate through everybody. And, I think, once he kind of recognized that, he was a little bit more patient with his game, and the offense came to him. He did a great job.”

MacDonald wasn’t the only one who noticed the 6-foot-3, 202-pound blueliner’s growth last season. When asked after development camp in early July about whether or not the NHL and CHL should consider a rule change for junior players to be AHL-eligible, Director of Player Development Tom Kostopoulos confirmed that such a rule would benefit a player like Brunicke.

“I think that’s something that the league should look at,” Kostopoulos said. “Because he’s probably played his way out of junior hockey and might be ready for a step up. I’m not in charge of those rules, but you’re probably right.”

Kelsey Surmacz (@kelsey_surmacz4) on X

#LetsGoPens Director of Player Development Tom Kostopoulos on whether the AHL ineligibility rule presents any challenges on the developmental side for players like Harrison Brunicke: @TheHockeyNews #NHL #AHL

Two months later, that rule may become a reality for the 2025-26 season, and it would certainly benefit Brunicke, who - barring a disaster of a training camp - is certainly the frontrunner to earn that distinction out of the 19-year-olds in the Penguins’ organization. This is especially the case with Brunicke because he is the best player on a struggling Kamloops team and often tries to overcompensate, and his only other option if the rule doesn’t take effect this season would be cracking the NHL roster.

And that might not be so easy to do. The Penguins already have a logjam on the right side with Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Matt Dumba, and Connor Clifton, making Brunicke’s path to making the NHL roster out of camp far more difficult. Being AHL-eligible next season is also probably best for Brunicke’s development because he may not be quite ready for the NHL jump, anyway.

Of course, the rule would benefit the Penguins in the future regardless. Someone like Ben Kindel could see the AHL next season, too, if the provision takes effect next season.

But in the present, Brunicke’s development would greatly benefit from the rule being implemented in 2025-26. He is the exact kind of special case who should serve as an example for the NHL and CHL to show why allowing 19-year-old junior players in the AHL could be of benefit to player development across the league.

