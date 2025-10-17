Malkin Hits Two New Milestones Thursday In LA

Regardless of how the season shakes out for the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are sure to be a good bit of milestones courtesy of their future Hall-of-Famers.

And one of them has climbed two all-time lists with one goal.

On Thursday, 39-year-old center Evgeni Malkin scored a second-period power play goal against the Los Angeles Kings, which puts him at 515 for his career - tying him for 41st on the NHL's all-time list with Pierre Turgeon.

In addition, Malkin tied Guy Lafleur for 29th on the NHL's all-time points list at 1,353. He is now just one point shy of tying Brendan Shanahan for 28th on the list.

Last season, Malkin became just the 48th player in NHL history - and fourth active player - to reach the 500-goal mark. He needs just four more goals to surpass Dale Hawerchuk for 40th all-time in goals.

