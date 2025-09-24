'My Goal Is To Take Another Step': Penguins' Goaltender Battles For Positioning In Camp

Goaltending has been an interesting topic of discussion around Pittsburgh Penguins' training camp this season, and understandably so.

In July, the Penguins dealt Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks and acquired 24-year-old netminder Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks, and he has looked solid. Young Russian goaltender Sergei Murashov has opened a lot of eyes since training camp last season, and his 2025 camp has led many to believe he has star potential. And, of course, there's Tristan Jarry and Joel Blomqvist, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

But there is one guy who probably deserves to get a bit of a light shone on him, too, and that's 27-year-old Filip Larsson.

Larsson was selected in the sixth round (167th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, and after a few successful seasons in Sweden and a standout season with the University of Denver in 2018-19 - he went 13-6-3 with a .932 save percentage, 1.95 goals-against average, and four shutouts - he struggled in the Red Wings' organization in 2019-20 - which included an .843 save percentage in seven games at the AHL level.

After that, he returned to play in Sweden from 2020-24, and he posted save percentages at or above .920 in two consecutive seasons prior to 2024-25 - including a .929 save percentage across five playoff games in 2024 - which earned him a two-year deal with the Penguins the following summer.

Then, there was last season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins, where - for a good chunk of the year - he looked like the organization's best goaltender. An injury in the second half thwarted him a bit, but at the end of the day, he is looking to build off of last season, which concluded with a .910 save percentage and a 12-9-3 record.

Penguins Hold Strong, Fall To Canadiens In Pre-Season Shootout

On Monday, Pittsburgh Penguins ' hockey officially kicked off for the 2025 pre-season.

And his 2024-25 season with WBS proved that he is capable of performing at the highest levels of professional hockey.

“I know I can play at that level, and, obviously, my goal is to take another step this year," Larsson said. "I know there are a lot of really good goalies in the organization right now, so I’ve got to take my chance, wherever that might be."

Larsson acknowledged that he doesn't know where he'll end up for the 2025-26. As highlighted earlier, the goaltending battle in camp is a contested one, and that's not even accounting for Taylor Gauthier - currently out with a longer-term injury - who put up better ECHL numbers than even Murashov last season.

5 Observations From First Week Of Penguins' Training Camp

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins officially opened training camp for the 2024-25 season. And through three days, there has been a lot of action.

But, if anything, Larsson knows who he is as a goaltender. He also knows what he can work on to try and separate himself and add more to his repertoire, which is something that will be required if he hopes to make a push for the NHL roster at some point this season.

"A few things I can work on... obviously, when I watch NHL games, [I see] how really good some NHL goalies are with playing the puck. I think I can be better with that. I mean, our goalie coach [Kain Tisi] in Wilkes talked a lot about that last year, so that’s one area, I think, for the season.”

The biggest challenge for Larsson in camp this season - and as the season progresses, wherever he finds himself - is that he doesn't have the benefit of being a young, inexperienced goaltender anymore. Unlike Murashov, Silovs, and Blomqvist - who still have a lot of runway left in front of them - it's pertinent for Larsson to make an impact and an impression now if he hopes to be part of the organization's plans moving forward - especially as the team steers itself back toward contention.

And this is especially true for a new coaching staff that is coming into the fold with a clean slate. GM and POHO Kyle Dubas also said in his pre-season press conference that performances in camp and in pre-season - and, to a smaller degree, what they deem is best for each player's development - will "determine who the two goalies are to start with the Penguins."

Larsson will get his first chance to prove himself in game action when the Penguins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. And, even if he knows what he needs to work on in order to make himself stand out, he also knows what he's already good at - and he can use those strengths to his advantage against NHL-caliber competition.

“I feel like I have that calmness to read plays really well and be in the right position all the time," Larsson said. "I’m not a goalie who wants to slide to the boards when I make a save. I want to be in the right position every time. I feel like if I can continue doing that to be ahead of plays, that’s a huge play to get to the next step."

'The Young Guys Are Coming': 3 Observations From Dubas's Pre-Season Press Conference

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins opened their 2025 training camp with a few words from general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!