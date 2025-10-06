New Defenseman Ready To Bring 'Good Habits' To Pittsburgh

New Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman Caleb Jones may have suited up for the Los Angeles Kings' organization last season prior to becoming an unrestricted free agent. But, oddly enough, he found himself training with some players from a different organization this summer.

And what better guys to train with in the National Hockey League right now than the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers?

Caleb, 28, is the younger brother of Seth Jones, 31, who was dealt from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Panthers prior to the 2025 trade deadline. It just so happens that Seth arrived at the perfect time, as he was an instrumental part of Florida's 2025 run and put up four goals, nine points, and a plus-11 rating in 23 playoff games for the Cats.

During that playoff run, Caleb was in town, too, to watch his brother play on the NHL's biggest stage - and to learn a few pointers from some of the very best the league has to offer.

"It was a great experience for me to see those guys," Caleb said. "They’re obviously the champs, and everyone’s trying to chase them right now and see their work ethic and their mindset every day.

"I think that’s why I’ve had a really good camp. I was able to be down there with those guys and learn a lot of good habits, and kind of just put them into myself and bring them here.”

Of course, that 'here' is in Pittsburgh, where he signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract this summer.

Jones was drafted in the fourth round (117th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers - ironically, the team that Florida beat in the Final for the second consecutive season - and spent the first three seasons of his NHL career there. Sure enough, he spent the next two seasons with the Blackhawks, which happened to fall within the same timeline as Seth being with the organization.

Caleb has relished the opportunity to go through the experience of NHL hockey with his brother and best friend, and he especially enjoyed those two years.

“It’s been pretty cool," Caleb said. "We’ve trained together every summer since I turned about 20. And, obviously, getting the chance to play with him for a couple years in Chicago, that was really special. When you’re kinda in the moment, you don’t realize - you lose sight of, like, how actually cool that is... and then, once you’re done doing it, you’re like, ‘Wow, that was an awesome experience.’"

But now - after a stint with the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24 and the one in L.A. last season - he's found a new home in Pittsburgh, and he's ready to bring some of those "good habits" to the black and gold. For much of training camp, he has been paired alongside Penguins' veteran defenseman Kris Letang, and it's a combination that has stuck, even as the rosters were trimmed down to 23 on Saturday.

Of course, Jones is aware of the strengths in his own game. But he's making sure to pick the brain of, arguably, the greatest Penguins' defenseman of all-time.

“It’s been awesome," Jones said. "I’ve been with him every day so far, and he’s obviously done a lot of great things in the league, knows a lot of tricks, and kinda has that veteran savvy to him. So, you kind of just try to take as much information from him as he gives you and, at the same time, just have confidence in yourself... trust yourself and your game and just try to play well with him. That’s all it is.”

And Jones is fairly confident in the defining qualities of his game. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound blueliner brings an element of speed to the Penguins' defensive corps, and he contributes a little bit of everything, bringing a defensive conscience while also aiding in the transition game and chipping in on offense occasionally.

“I’m playing with a lot of energy, playing with a strong gap, and kind of just using my skating to disrupt plays and move the puck and join the rush," Jones said. "Getting a chance on the PP, PK... I’ve been in those roles. So, you try to just be solid and try to have the coaches’ trust. I’ve gotten good feedback through [camp], so I'm just trying to stay energized and keep my confidence high, and do my thing.”

Of course, there will be a bit of a battle for playing time on a crowded Penguins' blue line. It appears the team is opting to carry eight defensemen - one of them being top prospect Harrison Brunicke, who figures to get some runway on the right side along with Erik Karlsson and Letang.

That means right-shot guys like Connor Clifton and Matt Dumba will, likely, be faced with some time on their off-side, potentially leaving little margin for error for the left-side blueliners in Jones, Parker Wotherspoon, and Ryan Shea.

Jones is aware of the competition within team walls, even as he's felt extremely welcomed by the organization and his teammates. But he is focused on his game, his strengths, and bringing some of those champion habits he pried from Florida - as well as from some of the longstanding veterans in his current locker room - to the rink on a daily basis.

"I'm just trying to keep going day by day," he said. "And I'll keep trying to do something a little better every day.”

