Penguins' First-Round Pick Continues NCAA Dominance

There has been a lot of talk about Pittsburgh Penguins' 2025 11th overall pick Ben Kindel this season, as he is thriving at the NHL level as an 18-year-old.

But another one of Pittsburgh's three first-round picks this year is tearing up the NCAA.

Center Will Horcoff - son of former NHLer Shawn Horcoff - is in his first full season with the University of Michigan Wolverines, and he has not only impressed early on - he has blown expectations out of the water.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound forward - with a goal and an assist on Friday in a 7-4 Michigan win over undefeated Wisconsin - is now tied for the NCAA lead in goals with 11 and within the top-10 in points with 16 in 11 games played, meaning he is scoring at a goal-per-game clip this season. Horcoff's slick goal was the game-winner in the contest.

And the most impressive part about it is that he's only 18, making him the youngest player within that mix - and the only 18-year-old.

Horcoff joined Michigan last season halfway through the season after starting the year with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP). As the youngest player in college hockey last season, he registered four goals and 10 points in 18 games.

The Penguins drafted Horcoff 24th overall this summer, and he was the third of three first-round picks by Pittsburgh. The other was Bill Zonnon at 22nd overall, who just returned from injury and has played in only two games for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL this season.

