Penguins' Forward Evgeni Malkin Assessed Fine

Pittsburgh Penguins' center Evgeni Malkin will face discipline for his actions in Saturday's 5-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets.

During the game, Malkin slashed Winnipeg forward Logan Stanley on the hands, and he was fined $5,000 - the maximum allowable under the CBA - for the slash.

Malkin, 39, has been fined on four different occasions throughout his career, and he has also been suspended by the league twice for slashing and cross-checking infractions. He has three goals and 18 points in 13 games this season.

