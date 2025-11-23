Penguins' Forward Hits Milestone

The Pittsburgh Penguins always seem to be hitting milestones, especially with all-time greats in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson on their team.

But some of their role players have milestones to celebrate as well.

After appearing in the lineup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, forward Blake Lizotte has skated in his 400th career NHL game. It marked his 80th game with the Penguins.

Lizotte, 27, went undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019 after two seasons at St. Cloud State. He spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Kings before signing a two-year deal with the Penguins in the summer of 2024.

In his 400 games, the Penguins' fourth-line center has registered 51 goals and 130 points while being a solid defensive presence.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!