Penguins Forward Ville Koivunen Notches First Career NHL Goal On Thursday

Thursday night was indeed the night for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ville Koivunen.

Koivunen, who hadn't scored an NHL goal in his first 23 NHL games, ended that streak on Thursday with his first career NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning. His power play goal opened the scoring in the game.

Koivunen took a feed from Kris Letang and ripped the puck past Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson. His celebration was also so sick.

Koivunen had been getting so many chances to start the season before scoring this one. He had been a bit unlucky on some of his previous chances, but now that this first one went in the net, the floodgates should open. He can relax a bit, knowing that he now has his first NHL goal.

His goal helped the Penguins beat the Lightning 4-3 and jump up to third place in the Metropolitan Division.

