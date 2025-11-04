Penguins' Goaltender Hits Big Milestone

Another Pittsburgh Penguin has hit a career milestone.

In Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, goaltender Tristan Jarry suited up for his 300th career NHL game. He is third goaltender in team history to hit the 300-game mark, with the others being Tom Barrasso and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Accoring to Penguins PR, Jarry's 157 wins are the most in franchise history by a Penguins' goaltender through 300 games.

Jarry is in the third season of a five-year contract. The 30-year-old netminder is off to a sizzling start this season, as he was 5-1 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average going into Monday's game.

In his 10-season NHL career with the Penguins, Jarry has a .910 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Jarry sits third on the Penguins' all-time win list for goaltenders.

When projecting how everything would look one month into the 2025-26 NHL season, most people didn't have the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a> as one of the league's top teams.

