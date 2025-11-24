Penguins' Prospect Continues Scoring Dominance In NCAA

Up to this point, the 2025-26 season has been a good one for Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects.

And that's especially true for one player in particular, who continues to put up impressive numbers in the NCAA.

Penguins' 2025 first-round pick (24th overall) Will Horcoff has taken the NCAA by storm this season, as the 18-year-old found the back of the net yet again for the University of Michigan in a weekend sweep over Ohio State. Horcoff registered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 8-1 win.

Following up a 2024-25 season in which he was the youngest player in college hockey, Horcoff currently leads the NCAA in goals with 14 and is tied for fifth in points with 21. The 6-foot-5, 201-pound center is the only 18-year-old NCAA player in the top-17 in scoring, with Penn State University's Gavin McKenna tied for 18th with 18 points.

As one of three first-round selections by the Penguins in 2025 - the others being Ben Kindel, who is in Pittsburgh with the NHL club, and Bill Zonnon, who is currently out 4-6 weeks in the QMJHL - Horcoff has brought out his scoring touch this season, which was something scouts heading into the draft wanted to see out of the USHL product.

The Penguins' 2025 draft is looking better and better by the day, and Horcoff is showing why he could be a key piece for the team's future in the years ahead.

