Penguins' Prospect Earns Two Honors In Same Week

There are a lot of Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects making noise in the pipeline this season, and the organization's prospect pool is looking deeper than it has in quite a long time.

And for one of them, the production, the accolades, and the honors just keep on coming.

Penguins' prospect Will Horcoff - selected 24th overall in this year's draft - had a stellar weekend for the University of Michigan Wolverines, as he put up four goals and five points in a two-game sweep against Harvard. In the aftermath, he was named the Big Ten's first star for the week of Nov. 25 - Dec. 1.

Earlier this month, Horcoff was named third star of the week for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3.

Of course, Big Ten first star of the week a pretty big honor in itself, as Horcoff now leads the NCAA in both goals (18) and points (26). But that's not the only thing that happened this week for him.

In addition, Horcoff was also one of four Michigan players - and 31 players overall - selected for Team USA's World Junior Championship prelimary roster.

The final 25-man rosters for Team USA will be announced on Dec. 24 after the initial 31 players report on Dec. 15.

The two honors this week for Horcoff are just the latest examples of the stellar season the 18-year-old center/left wing is putting on for Michigan. If the 6-foot-5, 201-pound forward continues his goal-per-game pace - and continues his rapid upward trajectory - the Penguins might just have their hands on a core piece of their future.

And, he might just earn himself the Hobey Baker Award for the NCAA's top player at season's end.

