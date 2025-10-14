Penguins' Prospect Shines In First KHL Action Of Season

There are several Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects who have been making headlines as of late.

But there is one prospect who has quietly been putting up numbers.

Forward Mikhail Ilyin, 20, is in his fourth season with the Severstal Cherepovets of the KHL. So far this season, Ilyin has registered three goals and nine points in 14 games, and he has continued to impress.

Selected by the Penguins in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2023, the 6-foot, 180-pound right wing is known for his playmaking ability as well as his hockey IQ. Ilyin has been playing in a league of grown men since he was 17 years old, and he continues to get better and better with each passing year.

Pretty much every scoring play Ilyin is involved in nowadays involves dangling, maneuvering, net-crashing, and elite playmaking vision. The forward - who we ranked 12th on our Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2025 List - is certainly showing some NHL potential up to this point.

Ilyin signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Penguins this summer, and he is playing for Severstal on loan this season. He attended Penguins' Prospect Development Camp in July.

