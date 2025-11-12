Penguins Take Swedish Goaltending Prospect To Stockholm As Third Goalie

The trip overseas to Stockholm, Sweden for the NHL Global Series presented the opportunity for the Pittsburgh Penguins to bring a third-string goaltender with them.

And they happened to choose a Swede who travelled right to his backyard.

Penguins' goaltending prospect Filip Larsson, 27, is currently the starting goaltender for Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins. Larsson signed a two-year deal with the Penguins ahead of the 2024-25 season and owns a 3-0-1 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage in five appearances this season.

Larsson grew up in Stockholm, and - as he told Sportsnet Pittsburgh's Hailey Hunter on Tuesday - he has - quite literally - returned home to a very familiar place at Avicii Arena.



"The arena we practiced at today is where I played for three years," Larsson said. "So, yeah, it's nice to be back, and it's a lot of fun to step out on the ice."

From 2014-17, Larsson suited up for Djurgardens Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League, which led to him getting drafted in the sixth round (167th overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016.

"It was nice. It was one of the best junior teams in Sweden, maybe the best, probably," Larsson said. "Great program. Went to school, like, five, 10 minutes away from here and played here. So, yeah, it's great."

Larsson joins Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov as the available Penguins' netminders for the two-game swing against the Nashville Predators. The Pens and Preds face off Friday at 2:00 p.m. EDT and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

