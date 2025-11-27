Penguins' Top Prospect Rutger McGroarty Extends AHL Goal-Scoring Streak

Pittsburgh Penguins' top prospect Rutger McGroarty can't stop scoring goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins.

In Wednesday's tilt against the Hershey Bears - AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals - McGroarty registered his third goal in as many AHL games this season, continuing his seamless, dominant transition back to game action.

And none of McGroarty's three goals have been cheap ones, either.

The 21-year-old forward - acquired in the summer of 2024 from the Winnipeg Jets - missed all of training camp and the first month and a half of the regular season due to an upper-body injury. He made his return to the AHL lineup on Nov. 15 against the Springfield Thunderbirds, powering his way to the net on his first shift of the second period for his first of the season.

Then, in Saturday's 1-0 WBS win over the Providence Bruins, McGroarty scored the lone goal shorthanded - going end-to-end, weaving around a few defenders, and earning himself a breakway opportunity that he put home.

And that brings us to Wednesday's game. In this one, McGroarty gained the offensive zone, got to a loose puck above the right circle courtesy of a little help from Philip Tomasino, and sniped one past Bears' goaltender Garin Bjorklund to put his team up, 2-0.

The Penguins and GM/POHO Kyle Dubas have reiterated that because McGroarty is an important piece for their future, they need to do what's right for his development and follow a return-to-play plan for him. He had a planned scratch for last Friday's game and played the next day against Providence.

But, if McGroarty continues to dominate at the AHL level and show he is ready - he has five points in three games - it's possible that the the NHL club may see him sooner than initially anticipated.

