Penguins' Young Forward The Latest Chapter In Injury Woes

The injuries just keep piling on for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Nashville Predators - the second of two NHL Global Series games in Stockholm, Sweden - head coach Dan Muse announced that 23-year-old forward Ville Koivunen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Koivunen left Saturday's practice early and did not return, and he did not play in Sunday's game.

After registering seven points in his first eight NHL games last season alongside Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby to close out the 2024-25 season, Koivunen has gotten off to a slow start production-wise this year. He has just two assists in 11 games and is still seeking his first NHL goal.

His injury adds to an already-heaping list of unavailable forwards for the Penguins, as Rickard Rakell, Justin Brazeau, Noel Acciari, and Filip Hallander are all on injured reserve. The Penguins are running a bit thin on their scoring depth, and Koivunen's injury - despite his slow start - will only worsen those concerns if he misses any length of time.

The Penguins will fly back to Pittsburgh from Stockholm on Sunday and resume practice on Tuesday. Their next game comes against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, which kicks off a back-to-back with the Seattle Kraken on the tail end of it.

As of Sunday, the Penguins sit third in the Metropolitan Division at 10-5-4 with 24 points.

Rutger McGroarty Shines In Return As WBS Penguins Complete Weekend Sweep

Saturday marked the return for one of the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a>' top forward prospects.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!