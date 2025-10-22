Sidney Crosby Breaks Impressive Franchise Record

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby has just broken a team record long-held by the franchise's most iconic legend.

With a second-period goal Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks, Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux to become the franchise's all-time leader in points for both the regular season and the playoffs at 1,896.

As for regular season-only, Crosby is now just 29 points shy of surpassing Lemieux for both the Penguins' franchise record and eighth on the NHL's all-time points list.

The 38-year-old Crosby has four goals and eight points in seven games this season, and he is just five regular season points shy of 1,700 for his career.

Crosby Approaching Yet Another Career Milestone

<a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins">Pittsburgh Penguins</a>' captain Sidney Crosby - along with some other future Hall-of-Fame teammates - is at the point in his career where NHL milestones and all-time list-climbing is going to be a pretty regular thing.

