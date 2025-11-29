Sidney Crosby Climbs NHL All-Time Goals List

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby has been known throughout his career as one of the NHL's all-time great playmakers.

But he continues to impress in the goal-scoring department, too.

With two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday in a 4-3 overtime win, Crosby tied Dave Andreychuk at 640 career tallies to enter the top-15 in NHL history. Next up for Crosby is Brendan Shanahan at 656.

Crosby, 38, is in the midst of his 21st NHL season and among the league's top-five in goals. The Penguins' captain is on pace for 53 goals this season, which would be a career-high mark. He is also on pace for 89 points, which would be his all-time best 21st consecutive season at point-per-game or higher.

In his NHL career, Crosby has 640 goals and 1,712 points. He is just 12 points shy of breaking Mario Lemieux's franchise record for points and entering the NHL's top-eight all-time in scoring.

