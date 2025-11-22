WBS Penguins Name Veteran Defenseman Team Captain

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate - have named a new team captain.

On Thursday, the team announced that veteran defenseman Phil Kemp would become the 21st captain in team history. He becomes the first player to wear the "C" for WBS since Taylor Fedun from 2021-24.

Kemp, 26, was a seventh-round pick (208th overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in 2017. The right-shot defenseman has been a bit of a journeyman, as he played for Yale University from 2017-20 and spent half the COVID-19 year playing in Sweden.

He returned to the North America to play for the Bakersfield Condors - Edmonton's AHL affiliate - and played in one NHL game during the 2023-24 season with the Oilers.

He was signed to a two-year deal by Kyle Dubas and the Penguins this summer, and he has two goals and six points in 16 games so far for WBS.

